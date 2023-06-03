Stephen Ames, Tim Herron, Steve Stricker share lead at Principal Charity Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Charles Schwab Cup No. 1 and first-round leader Steve Stricker, seeking his third consecutive win, shares the lead entering the final round with Tim Herron and 2021 Principal Charity Classic champion Stephen Ames.
Ames and Stricker are two of three players in the field without a bogey this week, along with Thongchai Jaidee (T9).
Steve Stricker, 64-68 – 132 (-12)
Steve Stricker sinks birdie putt at Principal
Recorded his 51st consecutive round of par or better on PGA TOUR Champions, extending his all-time record, which dates back to last season
Has shot par or better in all 31 rounds in 2023
This is his 15th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 9-for-14 converting those into victories
Looks to achieve the 10th time a player has won three consecutive starts on PGA TOUR Champions, and would be the first player to accomplish the feat on two separate occasions
Previous instance of Stricker winning three starts in a row: 2022 Sanford International, 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his fourth win of the season (10th start)
His three wins are currently the most of any player in 2023
Stricker won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Jan. 19-21), Regions Tradition (May 11-14) and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 25-28)
The 56-year-old seeks his 15th win on PGA TOUR Champions (57th start)
Would move him into 17th on the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins list
Will play in the last group of the final round for the fifth time this season
Is 3-for-4 converting those into victories
Stephen Ames, 66-66 – 132 (-12)
Charles Schwab No. 4 looks to become the second three-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Steve Stricker
Ames won the Trophy Hassan II (Feb. 9-11) and Mitsubishi Electric Classic (May 5-7)
This is his eighth time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 3-for-7 converting those into victories
The 59-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (184th start)
Making his sixth start at the Principal Charity Classic, he won in 2021
With a win on Sunday, he would become the third multi-time winner of the Principal Charity Classic
Previous instances: Jay Haas (2007, 2008, 2012) and Bob Gilder (2002, 2011)
Will play in the last group of the final round for the third time this season
Is 2-for-2 converting those into victories
A win on Sunday would be the eighth victory by a player from Canada on PGA TOUR Champions
Tim Herron, 67-65 – 132 (-12)
Tim Herron makes short birdie putt at Principal Charity Classic
Matched his second-lowest 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (200th round)
Was his fourth time shooting 65 (last instance: 2022 Invited Celebrity Classic, 2nd Round)
This is his second time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories
Previous instance: 2021 Principal Charity Classic (finished T3)
The 53-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (66th start)
Best finish: T2 (2021 Boeing Classic)
Making his 10th start of the 2023 season, his best finish is T19 (Cologuard Classic)
With a win on Sunday, he would snap a winless streak of 17 years and 14 days (or 6,223 days), dating back to the 2006 Charles Schwab Challenge
Making his third start at the Principal Charity Classic, his best finish is T3 (2021)
Will play in the last group of the final round for the first time this season
Other Notes
Tim Petrovic sits in fourth at 10-under after matching the low round of the day with 7-under 65.
- The 56-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (137th start)
- Best finish: 2nd (10 times, most recent: 2022 Chubb Classic)
Defending champion Jerry Kelly and Charles Schwab No. 2 David Toms are T5 at 9-under, along with David Branshaw and Rod Pampling.
- Seeking his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, Bernhard Langer is T16 at 7-under.
2013 champion Russ Cochran withdrew during the second round.