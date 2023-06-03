Steve Stricker leads by two shots at Principal Charity Classic
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Seeking his third consecutive win on PGA TOUR Champions, Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker opened with bogey-free 64 to take a two-stroke lead over a trio of players, including the last two winners of the Principal Charity Classic.
Weather Delay: Play was suspended for one hour and 34 minutes from 2:41 p.m. (CT) to 4:15 p.m. (CT) due to lightning.
Steve Stricker, 33-31 – 64 (-8)
Steve Stricker chips in for eagle at Principal Charity Classic
Recorded his 50th consecutive round of par or better on PGA TOUR Champions, extending his all-time record, which dates back to last season
Has shot par or better in all 30 rounds in 2023
This is his lowest first-round score on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2021 Kaulig Companies Championship, when he opened with 63
This is his ninth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 4-for-8 converting those into victories
Looks to achieve the 10th time a player has won three consecutive starts on PGA TOUR Champions, and would be the first player to accomplish the feat on two separate occasions
Previous instance of Stricker winning three starts in a row: 2022 Sanford International, 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his fourth win of the season (10th start)
His three wins are currently the most of any player in 2023
The 56-year-old seeks his 15th win on PGA TOUR Champions (57th start)
Would move him into 17th on the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins list
Making his second start at the Principal Charity Classic, he finished T8 in 2022
Other Notes
Defending champion Jerry Kelly opened with bogey-free 66 and sits T2.
The 56-year-old seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (138th start).
2021 champion and Charles Schwab No. 4 Stephen Ames shot 6-under 66 and sits T2.
The 59-year-old seeks his third win of the season (10th start), which would tie Steve Stricker for the most victories among all players in 2023.
Rod Pampling (T2) matched his low round of the season with 6-under 66.
The 53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (73rd start).
Charles Schwab No. 5 Miguel Angel Jimenez is T5 at 5-under, along with Tim Herron, Mark Hensby, Steve Flesch and World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh.
Seeking his record-setting 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, Bernhard Langer is T10 after opening with 4-under 68.