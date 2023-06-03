Steve Stricker leads by two shots at Principal Charity Classic

Seeking his third consecutive win on PGA TOUR Champions, Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker opened with bogey-free 64 to take a two-stroke lead over a trio of players, including the last two winners of the Principal Charity Classic.

Weather Delay: Play was suspended for one hour and 34 minutes from 2:41 p.m. (CT) to 4:15 p.m. (CT) due to lightning.