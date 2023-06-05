Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés clinches first Korn Ferry Tour win at UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH

Murray, who is coming off a win just two weeks earlier at the AdventHealth Championship, was leading the field by as much as four strokes during Sunday’s final round. After a tough stretch on the back nine, brought on by a double-bogey and three bogeys from holes 12-17, he ended up needing an eagle on No. 18 to secure his spot in the playoff. Unfortunately, for the 29-year-old and his large gallery of fans cheering on the Raleigh product, he finished with a final-round 1-over 71, one shot shy of joining the playoff.