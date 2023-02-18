Bernhard Langer leads by one at Chubb Classic

A day after coasting to an opening 64, making eight birdies, Langer had to fight for a number at Tiburon’s Black Course on Saturday. A bogey at the par-4 11th hole left him at level par for the round, but he edged back ahead down the stretch with birdies on two of the par 5s (12 and 15) on the back nine. He failed to birdie the 533-yard closing hole, but still will sleep on a one-shot advantage. Pride and Couples each got double-digits under par at one point, but did not finish there.