Chubb Insurance to celebrate 25th anniversary as title sponsor of the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO

“Over the past 25 years as title sponsor, the Chubb Classic has become a signature event in Naples and for the PGA TOUR,” said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb. “For Chubb it is also a unique opportunity for us to connect with clients and business colleagues to share ideas, enjoy the competition on the golf course, and to recognize and support non-profit partners, including First Tee, a nationwide youth development organization that will receive a portion of this year’s proceeds. We are pleased to continue the tradition of being part of this exciting week on the PGA calendar.”