Chubb Insurance to celebrate 25th anniversary as title sponsor of the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO
5 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 – This week, a field of 78 players, including legends of the game, major champions and Hall-of-Famers will converge upon Tiburón Golf Club for Naples’ flagship PGA TOUR Champions event, the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO. The Chubb Classic is an annual tradition for the greater Naples community and is widely considered the domestic kickoff for the PGA TOUR Champions season by players and spectators alike.
The 2023 Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO also marks a milestone for Chubb – it is the company’s 25th year as title sponsor, making it the longest-running continuous title sponsor on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule. This strong partnership will continue for years to come, as tournament officials announced today that both Chubb and SERVPRO have extended their title and presenting sponsorships through 2025. SERVPRO began as presenting sponsor in 2021.
“Over the past 25 years as title sponsor, the Chubb Classic has become a signature event in Naples and for the PGA TOUR,” said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb. “For Chubb it is also a unique opportunity for us to connect with clients and business colleagues to share ideas, enjoy the competition on the golf course, and to recognize and support non-profit partners, including First Tee, a nationwide youth development organization that will receive a portion of this year’s proceeds. We are pleased to continue the tradition of being part of this exciting week on the PGA calendar.”
"The PGA TOUR Champions professionals put on an awe-inspiring show year after year, one we look forward to each season,” said SERVPRO CEO Rick Isaacson. “Beyond the greens, SERVPRO and Chubb often collaborate to deliver expert services and practical solutions to Chubb's valued clients. On the course, our partnership proudly showcases our similar commitment to excellence in the community and provides a memorable experience for golf fans. Congratulations to Chubb on their 25 years of being a part of the PGA TOUR Champions. We are honored to continue our association with this premier event and these two remarkable brands.”
“As the longest-tenured title sponsor on PGA TOUR Champions, we are incredibly grateful to Chubb for their partnership over the past 25 years,” said PGA TOUR Champions president Miller Brady. “We are thrilled to have Chubb and SERVPRO extend their title and presenting sponsorships. Their dedication to providing a top-tier tournament experience for our players and fans, while also supporting the Naples community through their charitable efforts, has helped make the Chubb Classic a staple on our Tour and we are excited to continue our great work together.”
“PGA TOUR Champions has a long and cherished history in the greater Naples community, and we are thankful for Chubb and SERVPRO’s continued partnership in delivering a first-class event for players and spectators,” said Sandy Diamond, Chubb Classic Executive Director. “This tournament has been able to give back millions to charitable organizations throughout Southwest Florida because of Chubb and SERVPRO’s support, and we look forward to our partnership for years to come.”
Over the past 25 years, the Chubb Classic has been a launch pad for major champions to kickstart their PGA TOUR Champions careers:
• In 1999, Allen Doyle captured his first career PGA TOUR Champions win, the first of four victories that season. He would go on to win 11 times, including four major championships as well as the Charles Schwab Cup in 2001.
• In 2000, Lanny Wadkins – who will serve as lead analyst for GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage next week – captured his first PGA TOUR Champions win at the Chubb Classic.
• In 2010, Fred Couples won in his second PGA TOUR Champions start.
• In 2015, Lee Janzen won for the first time since capturing his second U.S. Open title in 1998.
This year, Bernhard Langer will attempt to make history as he defends his Chubb Classic title. Langer, 65, already the oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history, has amassed 44 PGA TOUR Champions victories, one shy of Hale Irwin’s all-time record of 45. At the 2022 Chubb Classic, Langer went wire-to-wire to capture his fourth Chubb Classic win and 43rd victory on PGA TOUR Champions. He opened the tournament by shooting his age with a 64 and closed with a pair of 68s. He captured his 44th career Champions Tour win in South Florida at the TimberTech Championship in November.
The 2023 Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO will be a 54-hole championship Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, with the field competing for a share of the $1.8 million purse – a $200,000 increase from 2022. Headlining the field includes Langer, 2021 champion Steve Stricker, 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker, Hall-of-Famers Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Sandy Lyle, major champions Jim Furyk, Tom Lehman, Justin Leonard and Rocco Mediate, four-time PGA TOUR winner Notah Begay III and past champions Scott Parel, Joe Durant, Lee Janzen and Kirk Triplett. GOLF Channel will televise all three rounds of play live.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Chubb Classic, including exclusive packages offering a wide degree of entertainment and access. All 2023 tournament tickets will be completely digital and will be emailed after purchase. They can be viewed on either a mobile device or printed out and will be scanned at the main gate. Purchase tickets at www.ChubbClassic.com/tickets.
All military (active, retired, reserve and veteran) and service personnel (police, fire, EMS) and a plus one will receive complimentary admission to the 2023 Chubb Classic, compliments of SERVPRO. Tickets will be available at Will Call tournament week by showing proper identification. The complimentary Hero Outpost tickets must be downloaded in advance from www.ChubbClassic.com and proper ID is required at the main entrance. Children under 18 also will be admitted free into the tournament with a paid adult.
A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to local charities throughout Southwest Florida. The Chubb Classic has proudly supported more than 30 charitable organizations since the tournament’s inception in 1988.
Tiburón Golf Club, managed by Troon, the only facility to host a PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA Tour event in the same calendar year, features two 18-hole Championship golf courses, The Gold and The Black. The Black Course, which opened in 2001, has a very distinctive look with its pine straw-lined fairways, crushed coquina waste areas and undulating greens nestled amidst acres of pine trees and native Florida foliage. The Black Course is designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary by Audubon International to protect and enhance its natural surroundings.
For more information on the Chubb Classic, visit www.ChubbClassic.com, and on social media @ChubbClassic on Twitter and @ChubbClassic on Instagram.