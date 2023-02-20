Winner's bag: Bernhard Langer's record-tying 45th PGA TOUR Champions title
1 Min Read
What's in the bag for the 45-time PGA TOUR Champions winner
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Bernhard Langer matched history on Sunday afteroon in southwest Florida.
Langer, 65, earned his 45th PGA TOUR Champions title at the Chubb Classic, carding 17-under total for a three-stroke win over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.
Langer matches Hale Irwin's record 45 titles on the 50-and-over circuit, and he breaks his own record as the oldest winner on PGA TOUR Champions.
Here's what was in Langer's bag this week at Tiburon GC.
Driver: Ping G400
3-wood: TaylorMade
2-hybrid: Tour Edge
3-hybrid: Adams
Irons (4-7): Tour Edge Exotics (cavity back)
Irons (8-9): Artisan
PW: Tour Edge Exotics (BL Prototype)
55-degree wedge: Cleveland
60-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey
Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x