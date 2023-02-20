PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: Bernhard Langer's record-tying 45th PGA TOUR Champions title

1 Min Read

Latest

What's in the bag for the 45-time PGA TOUR Champions winner

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Bernhard Langer matched history on Sunday afteroon in southwest Florida.

    Langer, 65, earned his 45th PGA TOUR Champions title at the Chubb Classic, carding 17-under total for a three-stroke win over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

    Langer matches Hale Irwin's record 45 titles on the 50-and-over circuit, and he breaks his own record as the oldest winner on PGA TOUR Champions.

    Here's what was in Langer's bag this week at Tiburon GC.

    Driver: Ping G400

    3-wood: TaylorMade

    2-hybrid: Tour Edge

    3-hybrid: Adams

    Irons (4-7): Tour Edge Exotics (cavity back)

    Irons (8-9): Artisan

    PW: Tour Edge Exotics (BL Prototype)

    55-degree wedge: Cleveland

    60-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey

    Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball

    Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x