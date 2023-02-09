Stephen Ames cards 67 to hold the solo first-round lead in Morocco
Things to Know
Stephen Ames closed with 6-under 67 to hold the solo first-round lead, as four players sit within three strokes at the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco.
Stephen Ames, 67 (-6)
Played the first 18 holes at 6-under, carding eight birdies, the most by anyone in the field.
Marks the sixth time in his PGA TOUR Champions career that he has held at least a share of the lead after Round 1.
He is 0 for 6 in converting those into victories.
Ames, who led after Rounds 1 and 2 at the 2020 Morocco Champions event in Marrakesh, finished the event solo second.
Ames seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (176 starts)
Last win: 2021 Principal Charity Classic
Other Notes
Four others finished the round at 3-under 70.
Paul Lawrie made his eighth start on PGA TOUR Champions and seeks his first win.
This is his best position through Round 1.
Best finish: T10/2022 The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
Paul Broadhurst seeks his sixth career win on PGA TOUR Champions (149 starts)
Last win: 2018 The Ally Challenge
This is his best position through Round 1 since his performance at the 2021 Kaulig Companies Championship (T2 - finished T10).
2020 Morocco Champions winner Brett Quigley looks to repeat in Morocco for his second career victory on PGA TOUR Champions. (63 starts)
This is his best position through Round 1 since his performance at the 2022 The Ally Challenge (T2 – finished solo second).
Jeff Sluman seeks his seventh career victory on PGA TOUR Champions (353 starts).
This is his best position through Round 1 since his performance at the 2022 Cologuard Classic (T1 - finished T13)..
There were three eagles on the day, one each at holes 8, 12 and 15.