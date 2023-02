JOHNSON, 44, WAS BORN IN IOWA CITY, IOWA, BUT WAS RAISED 30 MILES NORTH IN CEDAR RAPIDS WHERE HE TOOK UP THE GAME AS A 10-YEAR-OLD. HE HONED HIS SKILLS AT NEARBY ELMCREST COUNTRY CLUB, WHICH NOW HOSTS THE ANNUAL ZACH JOHNSON FOUNDATION CLASSIC. IN 2010, ZACH AND KIM ESTABLISHED THE ZACH JOHNSON FOUNDATION, WHICH FULFILLS A DREAM OF THEIRS TO GIVE BACK TO CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA IN A LONG-LASTING AND MEANINGFUL WAY. ONE YEAR LATER, THEY INTRODUCED THE ZACH JOHNSON FOUNDATION CLASSIC, WHICH WAS CREATED AS A TWO-PART EVENT: A FUNDRAISER GALA AND AUCTION FOR SPONSORS AND PARTICIPANTS AND A PRO-AM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT. IN 2019, IT RAISED $1.1 MILLION TO SUPPORT THEIR NON-PROFIT, KIDS ON COURSE, WHICH SERVES 1,000+ STUDENTS WITH THE GOAL OF CLOSING THE OPPORTUNITY GAP SO ALL STUDENTS CAN BE ON A PATH FOR POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION. DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE FOUNDATION HAS ADAPTED TO CONTINUE REACHING THOSE MOST IN NEED. THROUGH THE FOUNDATION’S PARTNERSHIP WITH HACAP, THE KIDS ON COURSE STAFF HAVE DELIVERED MORE THAN 3,800 FOOD BOXES TO THOSE IN NEED. MORE THAN 20 ZACH JOHNSON FOUNDATION AMERICORPS MEMBERS ARE SERVING AT THE NINE SCHOOL MEAL SITES ACROSS THE CEDAR RAPIDS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT. TO DATE, NEARLY 521,724 MEALS HAVE BEEN DISTRIBUTED SINCE THE MEAL PROGRAM STARTED AFTER SPRING BREAK.