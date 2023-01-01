Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatchNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Payne Stewart Award

THREE QUALITIES THAT CONNECT PAYNE STEWART TO THE AWARD RECIPIENTS

CHARITY

Leaving a lasting impression is important to Kenny Perry just as it was for Payne Stewart. Both knew their charitable giving impacts many more lives than any of their pin-hunting 5-irons or clutch putts.

CHARACTER

Most think of Justin Leonard's 'putt heard round the world' when recalling the 1999 Ryder Cup. Payne Stewart's act on the 18th green isn't often remembered, but it was memorable because it showed true character.

SPORTSMANSHIP

Golf is a game that tests your patience, and Payne Stewart knew it. He came so close so many times to add to his illustrious resume, but was always the comsumate professional when things didn't go his way.


Billy Andrade honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award
Payne Stewart's legacy lives on at The Country Club
'Miss you every day'
Players analyze Payne Stewart's swing
Billy Andrade receives Payne Stewart Award, friend Brad Faxon shows support

Justin Rose reflects on 'overwhelming' honor of Payne Stewart Award

