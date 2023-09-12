Alex Chiarella to donate $50 per birdie to Maui wildfire relief efforts

The wildfires began in early August with an emergency declaration signed on Aug. 8. The damage from the fires has been pegged at nearly $6 billion. At the time of the fires, 16% of the county of Maui was under severe drought conditions, according to The New York Times. The most significant of the fires occurred near Lahaina, with peak wind gusts of 80 mph blowing the flames through neighborhoods and key tourist areas. Hawaii Governor Josh Green stated the fire temperature reached 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and he called it “the worst natural disaster” in the history of the state.

