Finals update: Jamie Lovemark fights to extend career at Simmons Bank

Carter Jenkins (No. 46 on Points List): The University of North Carolina alum has traveled a winding road in professional golf, spending ample time on PGA TOUR Canada before earning guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2023 via Q-School last fall. He arrived in Music City with 14 made cuts in 19 starts this season, including eight top-25s, and he has comfortably cemented full Korn Ferry Tour status for next season. Now it’s about chasing his first TOUR card – a win Sunday would project him to No. 8 on the Points List. “Everybody out here is trying to earn their PGA TOUR card … personally for me thinking about it, worrying about it and agonizing over it, looking at points projections and things doesn’t work,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to go through our processes and our routines and we’re going to see what the day holds.”