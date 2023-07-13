Jackson Suber stays in four hotel rooms, earns career-best finish

The 23-year-old from Tampa, Florida grew up playing baseball until fifth grade and basketball until seventh grade, but quickly pivoted to focus full-time on golf after that. He always wanted to play in the SEC and although he wasn’t highly recruited, he ended up heading to the University of Mississippi on a golf scholarship after a visit hit all the right notes. He loved the coach, and everything about it “was awesome,” he said – the facility, the town, the teammates, and everything “worked out just as good as it could have.”