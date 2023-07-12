Stewart Cink returns to old stomping grounds at Firestone

“It's super competitive for one thing, for sure,” Cink said. “I played pretty decent golf (at the Senior PGA) and didn't win. There's no secret that Stricker and Harrington and Langer -- I hate to even name any names because there are so many guys that can jump up and play great, but when you've played golf for this long, you're experienced. You have a lot of good and bad memories. There's not raw talent out here; this is polished-off talent. So when you get it going the right way and your body's working, usually the old tricks come to the surface and you can get the job done. It's just a lot of mature golf.”