What John Augenstein learned from making Masters cut as amateur

As he readies for the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule, he’ll look to draw on energy from his week at Augusta in November 2020. Augenstein opened in 3-under 69, making birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to turn in 2-under 34, then rebounding from a bogey at 11 with an eagle at the par-5 13th. He was just four off the lead after Round 1, and he followed with a second-round 72 to make the cut with three strokes to spare and remain on the precipice of contention.