Ten players to watch at Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

The Korn Ferry Tour season finale is contested at Victoria National Golf Club outside Evansville, Indiana, a 1998 Tom Fazio design which plays to par-72, measures 7,265 yards and has hosted Korn Ferry Tour competition since 2012. Victoria National is known for sprawling fairways, multi-tiered greens and penalizing fescue. The venue also features dramatic sight lines that exude a major-caliber feel, epitomized on the par-4 18th hole, with an elevated tee and sharply left-to-right curving fairway – with water down the entire right side. For those who need a closing par to secure a PGA TOUR card, the task will require two high-level golf shots under maximum pressure.