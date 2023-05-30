Five players to watch at UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
2 Min Read
Headed to Raleigh CC in North Carolina’s Research Triangle
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH marks the 12th event on the on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players jockey for position inside the top 30 on the season-long standings in the chase for 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week at Raleigh Country Club.
1. Rico Hoey: After getting one’s first Korn Ferry Tour win of the season and career, the momentum going into the next tournament should be high, particularly for a player like Hoey who has displayed strong form throughout the season. Hoey, who previously finished T2 at the AdventHealth Championship and T3 at the Veritex Bank Championship, has recorded seven top-25s in 11 starts. The victory moves him from fourth to second on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he chases his first TOUR card.
2. Chase Seiffert: After missing the cut at the AdventHealth Championship and HomeTown Lenders Championship, Seiffert had a strong performance at the Visit Knoxville Open, finishing T2 and shooting 13-under par for the week. This marked his best finish of the season; his second-best showing was T3 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Seiffert moves to No. 15 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
3. Jimmy Stanger: The Virginia alum finished T10 last week and had a strong finish on Sunday, carding a scintillating 7-under 63 at Holston Hills. Look for him to maintain strong form as he chases his first TOUR card.
4. Dimi Papadatos: With a T10 finish in Knoxville, Papadatos moves inside the top 30 on the season-long standings as he pursues his first TOUR card. The Australia native, who began the season with conditional status, stands No. 26 after just four starts.
5. Carter Jenkins. The University of North Carolina alum makes a triumphant homecoming to a tournament he first played at age 15 after winning a junior event that serves as a qualifier. Jenkins, now 27, stands No. 34 on the season-long standings on the strength of four top-25 finishes.