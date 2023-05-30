Five players to watch at UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH

1. Rico Hoey: After getting one’s first Korn Ferry Tour win of the season and career, the momentum going into the next tournament should be high, particularly for a player like Hoey who has displayed strong form throughout the season. Hoey, who previously finished T2 at the AdventHealth Championship and T3 at the Veritex Bank Championship, has recorded seven top-25s in 11 starts. The victory moves him from fourth to second on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he chases his first TOUR card.