After nearly dying in car accident, Rick Palonis debuts on Korn Ferry Tour

Palonis graduated from Iowa’s St. Ambrose University in 2015 but didn’t pursue professional golf until 2018. He played two seasons in South Africa, moved to Florida in 2021 and has spent time on various mini-tours and trying his hand at qualifying; during the early stages of COVID, he spent time caddying and working in a cart barn. Still, playing professionally has always been his vision. “No Plan B,” he said. He works with a St. Petersburg-based physio, Liz Phillips, whom he credits for helping maintain core strength and keep any lasting effects from the accident at bay.