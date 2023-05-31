Dad's advice propels Troy Taylor II into pro career

“My game is good enough to be here with these guys,” said Taylor. “There are some guys I played junior golf with that are already out here doing great things – Jackson Suber, the Coody twins, Cole Hammer … so seeing those guys that are pretty much the same age as me and having the success that they do out here, just makes me want to work even harder and try to get out here with them and compete with them and try to get to the PGA TOUR.”