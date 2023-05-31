Dad's advice propels Troy Taylor II into pro career
Michigan State standout playing UNC Health Championship as APGA Collegiate No. 1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The sky is the limit for amateur Troy Taylor II as he looks to face off against Korn Ferry Tour pros this week.
Taylor, who finished No. 1 on the 2022-23 APGA Tour Collegiate Rankings, will compete at this week’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH on a sponsor exemption, marking his Korn Ferry Tour debut.
“I’m very excited and blessed to play against the best players of the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Taylor. “I’m just trying to soak it all in. It’s really cool to be here … to get my feet wet and put my game up against theirs and see where I’m at and things I need to work on so I can get to this level, it’s really special.”
Taylor played collegiately at Michigan State, recording eight top-25s across the last two seasons and completing his fifth year this spring as a graduate senior. Becoming a Spartan wasn’t an easy choice, as his dad Troy was a basketball standout at Ohio State. But once he arrived in East Lansing, he was welcomed with open arms and grew immensely as a player and person, he said, readying him to tackle the world of professional golf.
Having a high-level athlete as a dad didn’t hurt, either.
“He’s super competitive, so that came into my blood,” said Taylor. “It really drives me to try to be the best, and having somebody like that in my life that knows what it takes to get where you want to go and the work ethic that you have to put in and the mindset, it’s really nice to have somebody like that in your corner.”
Taylor considers his short game to be his strength – he particularly admires Jordan Spieth’s chipping action and Scottie Scheffler’s ingenuity – and he also particularly enjoys the creativity required in this facet of the game.
“It comes natural, but it’s something that I always practice because I really enjoy it,” Taylor said. “There’s no right way or one way to hit a shot, and I think that’s why I love it so much.”
The APGA has played an instrumental role in providing opportunities and exemptions to its players, including former APGA Tour player Willie Mack III, a 2023 Korn Ferry Tour member after advancing through Q-School last fall. Mack will also compete this week at Raleigh CC on a sponsor exemption.
“It is great to have Willie (Mack) out there,” said Taylor. “I have always looked up to him. It was great getting a chance to play with him during the Billy Horschel (APGA Tour Invitational) at Sawgrass.”
Taylor feels no lack of confidence when playing on stages like these, and he embraces the challenge ahead. He’ll commence Thursday’s opening round at 2:06 p.m. Eastern, as he looks to take advantage of the opportunity and advance to the weekend.
“My game is good enough to be here with these guys,” said Taylor. “There are some guys I played junior golf with that are already out here doing great things – Jackson Suber, the Coody twins, Cole Hammer … so seeing those guys that are pretty much the same age as me and having the success that they do out here, just makes me want to work even harder and try to get out here with them and compete with them and try to get to the PGA TOUR.”