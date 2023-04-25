Five players to watch: HomeTown Lenders Championship

5. Scott Gutschewski: Some say “they get better over time” or “ages like a fine wine,” and for 46-year-old Scott Gutschewski, that statement is something to live by. After defeating Logan McAllister in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, the Nebraska native moved from No. 66 to No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Points List. The win is his first top-10 finish of the season, but do not consider it a flash in the pan, as Gutschewski has recorded two additional top-30s this season (T25, T22) that have helped him in the season-long standings. “I’m still able to flex my dad powers at times,” said Gutschewski, who frequently plays against his daughter and three sons.