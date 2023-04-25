Five players to watch: HomeTown Lenders Championship
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Huntsville, Alabama for action at The Ledges
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship marks the ninth event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players jockey inside for position inside the top 30 on the season-long standings in the chase for 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week at The Ledges.
1. Logan McAllister: After finishing second to Scott Gutschewski in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, McAllister aims to maintain the momentum in Huntsville. The Oklahoma alum carded 21-under 263 to match Gutschewski and earn a spot in the playoff; Gutschewski won with a birdie on the first extra hole. The finish moved McAllister from T79 to No. 17 on the season-long standings.
2. Ben Kohles: Despite a missed cut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Kohles remains No. 1 on the season-long standings thanks to three top-10s this season, including a victory at the Astara Chile Classic. Kohles has shown a propensity to bounce back from tough finishes this season; after missing the cut at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, he proceeded to win in Chile, outlasting Dimi Papadatos in a playoff. I expect for Kohles to seek redemption this week.
3. Ben Silverman: Silverman has had a very consistent year, highlighted by a victory at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and a T3 at last week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he carded 68 or better in all four rounds. The top-three showing in west Florida propelled Silverman from No. 9 to No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Expect Silverman to contend for another top-10 finish as he looks to chase for the No. 1 spot.
4. Chris Gotterup: The University of Oklahoma alum is fresh off his best finish of the year, a T5 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic at 19-under. This finish moved Gotterup from No. 55 to No. 33 on the Korn Ferry Points List. It’s the former collegiate standout’s first top-10 of the season, and I expect for many more as the year progresses.
5. Scott Gutschewski: Some say “they get better over time” or “ages like a fine wine,” and for 46-year-old Scott Gutschewski, that statement is something to live by. After defeating Logan McAllister in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, the Nebraska native moved from No. 66 to No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Points List. The win is his first top-10 finish of the season, but do not consider it a flash in the pan, as Gutschewski has recorded two additional top-30s this season (T25, T22) that have helped him in the season-long standings. “I’m still able to flex my dad powers at times,” said Gutschewski, who frequently plays against his daughter and three sons.
Playoff coverage: Scott Gutschewski wins LECOM Suncoast Classic