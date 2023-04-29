Four players tied for lead at HomeTown Lenders Championship

Spencer Levin on the mindset only playing 54 holes… “I feel like every week it seems to be on this tour that with four rounds you've got to be somewhere around 20 under par or better. So I don't know what it's going to be through three rounds, but if you do the math, I think probably 15 is going to have a good chance just based on what normal scores are out here. I think if you can get it to that or better, you're going to have a chance. That's just what it seems to be every week, so we'll see.”