Korn Ferry Tour Championship weather forecast

    Written by Staff @KornFerryTour

    The Korn Ferry Tour Finals concludes with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance this week, where 73 golfers will play for 30 PGA TOUR cards in this 72-hole, no-cut event. Weather is expected to be a force at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana, with expected rain and possible thunder on Thursday.

    Read below for the forecast for competition days as of Thurs, Oct. 5:


    Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain and possibly thunder ending overnight.

    Rain probability: 100%
    Temperature: High 69°F. Low 58°F.
    Wind: SSW at 5 to 10 mph

    Friday: Mostly sunny in the daytime, generally clear conditions overnight.

    Rain probability: 10%
    Temperature: High 71°F. Low 43°F.
    Wind: NW at 10 to 20 mph.

    Saturday: Sunny, with higher winds in the daytime leading to a mostly clear sky and lighter winds overnight.

    Rain probability: 4%
    Temperature: High 68°F. Low 43°F.
    Wind: WNW 10 to 15 mph

    Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 12% chance of rain overnight.

    Rain probability: 4%
    Temperature: High 65°F. Low 48°F.
    Wind: W 10 to 15 mph

