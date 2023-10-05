Korn Ferry Tour Championship weather forecast
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals concludes with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance this week, where 73 golfers will play for 30 PGA TOUR cards in this 72-hole, no-cut event. Weather is expected to be a force at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana, with expected rain and possible thunder on Thursday.
Read below for the forecast for competition days as of Thurs, Oct. 5:
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain and possibly thunder ending overnight.
Rain probability: 100%
Temperature: High 69°F. Low 58°F.
Wind: SSW at 5 to 10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny in the daytime, generally clear conditions overnight.
Rain probability: 10%
Temperature: High 71°F. Low 43°F.
Wind: NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with higher winds in the daytime leading to a mostly clear sky and lighter winds overnight.
Rain probability: 4%
Temperature: High 68°F. Low 43°F.
Wind: WNW 10 to 15 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 12% chance of rain overnight.
Rain probability: 4%
Temperature: High 65°F. Low 48°F.
Wind: W 10 to 15 mph