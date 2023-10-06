Treacherous finishing holes at Victoria National Golf Club set stage for Sunday drama

The par-4 17th hole collected even more victims on Thursday, with 22 bogeys and one double bogey to just three birdies. This 454-yard dogleg right (which played to 400 yards on Thursday) features a multi-tiered green with false fronts that punishes loose approaches. The closing, 432-yard par-4 18th runs adjacent to a huge lake to the right, all the way down to the green. The left rough provides a collection area for many tee shots, but players must navigate bunkers on the left and water right on the approach.