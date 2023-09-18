Finals update: See who extended their season at Simmons Bank Open

Grayson Murray: During the off-weeks between the Albertsons Boise Open and Simmons Bank Open, Murray spent time with fear management expert Tony Blauer, and Murray played a fearless brand of golf at the Simmons Bank Open. The North Carolina native, 29, carded a 17-under 271 at The Grove for a three-stroke win over Mason Andersen, Carter Jenkins and Jamie Lovemark, his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season in just 12 starts. Murray moves to No. 6 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, cementing a spot in the top 30. Murray holds PGA TOUR past champion status from his victory at the 2017 Barbasol Championship, but his top-30 spot will assure an improved category on TOUR in 2024.