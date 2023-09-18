Finals update: See who extended their season at Simmons Bank Open
Cooper Musselman carded final-round 65 to advance to Ohio in emotional fashion
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. – Cooper Musselman knew his season was on the line this week. In a way, it was freeing.
But the emotion hit him like a ton of bricks after a final-round, 7-under 65 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, a dramatic rally to extend his season and earn a spot in next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
Musselman thought to the unwavering support of his wife Madison, who was out in support Sunday as he made four birdies in his final six holes to finish T16 and move to No. 122 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, earning a spot in the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events by the narrowest of margins (Andrew Kozan and Akshay Bhatia didn’t enter, extending the 120-man field by two spots).
The normally mild-mannered Musselman allowed himself the moment, and for good reason. In a sport that so often beats you down, the 28-year-old Kentucky alum authored a triumphant Sunday that he’ll never forget.
“She’s seen me at the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Musselman said of his wife, before taking a few seconds to compose himself. “Man … just proud of that way I fought. All you can ask for is a support system here, and just to give it your all, and I did that.
Very proud of the way I fought this week, obviously. Do-or-die situation, and we gave it our all this week.”
Musselman entered the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at No. 137 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, a tenuous spot in his quest to earn a spot in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Beginning in 2023, the reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals features progressive field reductions – after the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the top 75 on the Points List will secure full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour status and qualify for the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The top 30 after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Musselman made the cut at the Simmons Bank Open to maintain hopes of advancing to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, but a third-round 72 left him a distant T52 into the final round. He knew he needed a special Sunday at The Grove, and he delivered.
Musselman’s support system wasn’t just on-site in Music City. He played high school golf at St. Xavier in Louisville, Kentucky, with teammates including Justin Thomas, who holds Musselman’s game and character in high regard.
“He’s a great dude and he's obviously a great player and he's someone that seemed to kind of get better every stage that he's played from junior golf on,” Thomas said earlier this year. “Not many people have done that. I know I'm pulling for him and going to watch how he's doing this year.”
Safe to say Thomas was pleased with what he saw Sunday.
THE WINNER
Grayson Murray: During the off-weeks between the Albertsons Boise Open and Simmons Bank Open, Murray spent time with fear management expert Tony Blauer, and Murray played a fearless brand of golf at the Simmons Bank Open. The North Carolina native, 29, carded a 17-under 271 at The Grove for a three-stroke win over Mason Andersen, Carter Jenkins and Jamie Lovemark, his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season in just 12 starts. Murray moves to No. 6 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, cementing a spot in the top 30. Murray holds PGA TOUR past champion status from his victory at the 2017 Barbasol Championship, but his top-30 spot will assure an improved category on TOUR in 2024.
BIG MOVERS
Jamie Lovemark (No. 130 to No. 70): A former world No. 1 amateur and 2010 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, Lovemark was essentially playing for his career this week, and he delivered with a 14-under 274 for a runner-up finish to punch his ticket to central Ohio for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Suddenly Lovemark is well positioned to maintain full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2024 via the top 75, and he can chase a TOUR return across the next two Finals events.
Carter Jenkins (No. 40 to No. 25): With a runner-up finish at the Simmons Bank Open, Jenkins moves inside the all-important top 30 as he seeks his first TOUR card. During the two-week break between the Boise and Nashville events, Jenkins spent time with friends in New York City, with activities including a comedy show and a New York Mets game. A rejuvenated Jenkins notched a season-best finish, punctuated with a birdie on the 72nd hole, and suddenly the longtime PGA TOUR Canada member (2016-2022) is knocking on the door of a TOUR card.
Mason Andersen (No. 57 to No. 41): The Korn Ferry Tour rookie carded a final-round, 6-under 66 at The Grove to post the clubhouse lead at 14 under and give the final groups something to think about. It wasn’t enough for the victory, but the Arizona State alum took massive strides toward his first TOUR card regardless. It marks Anderson’s career-best Korn Ferry Tour finish and his eighth top-25 in 24 starts this season.
BUBBLE WATCH
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals features progressive field reductions after each event; the third Finals event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, will have a 120-player field, filled directly off the season-long Points List.
For the first three Finals events, the Points List will extend to fill the field to the corresponding numbers of players (e.g., the field for the 144-player Simmons Bank Open extended to No. 159 Scott Stevens, as 15 eligible players elected not to compete).
As of Friday’s entry deadline, two players inside the top 120 elected not to register for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Andrew Kozan and Akshay Bhatia), meaning the field is slated to extend to No. 122 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. (If any more players withdraw from the field, the Points List will further extend as needed until the 120-player field is full.)
Jamie Lovemark finished T2 at the Simmons Bank Open to move from No. 130 to No. 70 on the Points List … A.J. Crouch finished T22 to move from No. 126 to No. 116 … Spencer Ralston finished T12 to move from No. 135 to No. 118 … Cooper Musselman finished T16 to move from No. 137 to No. 122.
Chase Parker, Vince Whaley, Bo Hoag and Joshua Creel currently hold the Nos. 123-126 spots on the Points List, respectively.
