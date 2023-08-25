Korn Ferry Tour Finals update: Chris Gotterup rejuvenated after trip to beach

Evan Harmeling (No. 108 on Points List; projected No. 27 with a win): The Princeton alum has only recorded one top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour – it was a win at the 2020 Club Car Championship. He opened in 9-under 62 at Boise, sharing the early lead with Gotterup and Del Solar, quickly shifting the narrative on a season that has included just two top-25s in 19 starts. “My game’s been building up to this point,” Harmeling said. “I just want to stay focused on my keys … take it one step at a time, really.” With increased points available during the Finals, it’s an opportune time for Harmeling to play into peak form as he looks to earn full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour status and maybe even his first TOUR card.