Finals update: See who extended their Korn Ferry Tour season in Boise

“It’s definitely nice to know that I succeeded in getting a tee time at the next tournament,” Manke said on Sunday afternoon. “I didn’t know a ton about where I fell exactly; I just knew I had barely got into this tournament and wasn’t in the right spot to get into the next one. I didn’t put a whole lot of thought into it, but it feels good to know that I achieved something that I’ve worked toward. It’s not too often that you achieve a goal in golf; it can be a lot of failure, so it feels good.”