How to watch Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the 34th playing of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and the 23rd tournament on the 26-event schedule. The Albertsons Boise Open is one of four tournaments played every season since the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural 1990 season, with Hillcrest Country Club hosting every iteration.
The reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals system in place for the first time this season will see a progressive reduction in field sizes – with players qualifying via their standing on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List – and see qualifiers compete for increased purses and points allocations. The four events are listed below.
• Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron – 156 players
• Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (September 14-17) – 144 players
• Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (September 21-24) – 120 players
• Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (October 5-8) – 75 players [no 36-hole cut]
HOW TO WATCH (All times ET)
Thursday, Aug. 24 - Round 1 – 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel Tape Delay)
Friday, Aug. 25 - Round 2 – 11:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel Tape Delay)
Saturday, Aug. 26 - Round 3 – 11 p.m.–1 a.m. (Golf Channel Tape Delay)
Sunday, Aug. 27 - Round 4 – 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)