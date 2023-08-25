Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatchNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alejandro Tosti withdrawn from Albertsons Boise Open

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Korn Ferry Tour member Alejandro Tosti was withdrawn from the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron following the first round of competition, due to a disciplinary matter. Tosti entered the week ranked fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

    Per PGA TOUR policy, the details of the issue and any related disciplinary action will be handled internally.

    Tosti, 27, has a win and eight other top-10s this season and has been declared TOURBound by earning enough points to ensure his PGA TOUR card for 2024. The top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Oct. 5-8 earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season.

