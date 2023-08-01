How to watch the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
All four rounds broadcast on Golf Channel
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Korn Ferry Tour heads to the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank with live TV coverage broadcasted all week on Golf Channel.
Following a successful trip to The Glen Club for the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, the Korn Ferry Tour's best take on Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah. The field features six of the top 10 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list including No. 2 Rico Hoey, No. 3 Ben Silverman, No. 4 Pierceson Coody and No. 5 David Skinns.
Here’s a look at how to watch this week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank:
HOW TO WATCH (ALL TIMES ET)
Thursday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)