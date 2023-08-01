How to watch the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Following a successful trip to The Glen Club for the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, the Korn Ferry Tour's best take on Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah. The field features six of the top 10 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list including No. 2 Rico Hoey, No. 3 Ben Silverman, No. 4 Pierceson Coody and No. 5 David Skinns.