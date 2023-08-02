Five players to watch at Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

1. Trace Crowe: One week can change lives on the Korn Ferry Tour, a truth epitomized by Crowe at last week’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. With four rounds of 66 or better at The Glen Club, Crowe matched Patrick Fishburn’s 25-under total and won on the second extra hole in Chicagoland. The victory moves Crowe to No. 35 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, putting him firmly in contention for one of the 30 PGA TOUR cards which will be awarded at season’s end. “You really never know how many starts you’re going to get,” Crowe said of playing with conditional status the last two seasons. “To now be in a position where I can possibly (earn a PGA TOUR card), it’s a dream come true.”