Tim Widing leads after first round at Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Tim Widing on how he would asses his 2023 season… “I played good in Denver, finished fourth. Then I missed the cut the week before. Well, I withdrew, but I would have missed the cut. I was still playing really good, a few mental errors. And then last week, you know, you had to shoot 6-, 7-under to have guys run past you, but I feel like I was 4-, 5-under through 10 and then I messed it up a little bit on the back nine. Still hitting good shots, just didn't quite get the ball to fall in the hole.