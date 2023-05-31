Feel-good homecoming for Carter Jenkins at UNC Health Championship

Jenkins spent the better part of a half-decade on PGA TOUR Canada before finally breaking through onto the Korn Ferry Tour this season. He admits now that he went through a “couple stretches” early in his career when he just got in his own way. He put too much pressure on himself, he admits. Jenkins was the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year while at the University of North Carolina – Greensboro, an achievement coming after he was named the 2012 North Carolina Junior Player of the Year thanks in large part to shooting a 59 at a local club. That pressure led to some growing pains as a pro.