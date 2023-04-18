Takeaways from Veritex Bank Championship: Cole Hammer shines in home state

Brett Drewitt has recorded five top-10s in his first six starts of the season, becoming just the fourth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to record five top-10s within the first seven events of a season (he did not play the Astara Chile Classic). Drewitt carded 19-under 265 for a runner-up finish at the Veritex Bank Championship, just one stroke off Levin’s winning pace. Drewitt, who carried a five-stroke lead into the final round, became the first player to not convert a 54-hole lead of five-plus strokes into a win since Kevin Chappell at the 2010 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic presented by Samsung. Nonetheless, Drewitt moves from No. 9 to No. 2 on the season-long standings, well positioned to secure a PGA TOUR return at year’s end.