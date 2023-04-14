Korn Ferry Tour Rookie Noah Goodwin takes solo 18-hole lead at Veritex Bank Championship

Goodwin on having to miss Final Stage of the Qualifying Tournament due to sickness… “It 100 percent stung. You get to go to Final Stage and I had already got decent status with finishing up third up in Canada, so I knew I pretty much had like four starts. Yeah, it definitely hurt. I felt great about my golf game at the time and you're watching everybody else go out and play and you're just like, ‘That could be me. I could be out there competing alongside with them.’ Then from there it's like, ‘Man, I only have four starts, I could have gotten some more out of it.’ I had to buckle down, realize that I still had good opportunities with those four, and I could just only focus on what I could control at that point.”