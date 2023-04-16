Bogey-free Brett Drewitt takes five-stroke lead into Sunday at Veritex Bank Championship

Brett Drewitt on how this week feels compared to his first Korn Ferry Tour win… “Yes, still really good things that I feel like they're coming together nicely. [Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS] was funny, it was kind of on the weekend I just had a feeling, like this is my time, I kind of had a feeling that it was going to happen. The start that I've had this year, it's nearly the same feeling. I'm not saying I am going to win tomorrow, but I've put myself into a really good chance to do it and I feel like if I keep doing what I'm doing, it's just going to happen. It could have easily happened in Savannah, it could have happened in Bogota. And look, it might not happen tomorrow, but it could happen next week. I've just got to keep putting myself in those spots and it's going to happen.”