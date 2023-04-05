Takeaways from Astara Chile Classic: Rookie Tim Widing rises to occasion

Spencer Levin has seen a lot in his 18-year pro career, but last week presented a unique experience. Levin visited the Teletón Institute (Children’s Rehabilitation Institute) in Santiago and met 16-year-old Daniel Moya, who has fallen in love with the game of golf. Moya, who uses a prosthetic leg and has limited use of one arm, challenged Levin to a putting competition and held his own against the veteran. When Levin was asked to describe what the day meant, he took a few seconds to compose himself before offering a response. He stepped away from the camera, signed an autograph, and returned with eyes welling up.