Fitness the focus for new-look Rafael Campos

“One reporter basically asked (McIlroy) like, ‘Hey, how did you get in shape so quick?’ or why did he do it. He was like, ‘Man, my lower back was really bothering me and if I want to play golf until I’m 60 or something like that, I have to get in shape,’” Campos recalled last week prior to teeing it up at the Corales Puntacana Championship. “I do remember that, and I still remember that kind of triggered me saying like, ‘OK, this is one of the top players in the world and he’s doing something about (his health) just because he knows we have to use our body to play and be able to work.’