Jacob Bridgeman leads by one at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

• Korn Ferry Tour rookie Frankie Capan III (T2/-5)carded a 5-under 66 in the opening round, going bogey-free on the back nine including back-to-back birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th

- Capan entered the week No. 49 on the Points List after posting three top-10 finishes this season, highlighted by a T3 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship

• Chandler Phillips (T2/-5), winner of the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, recorded a first-round 5-under 66 and claims the best 18-hole position of his Korn Ferry Tour career (making 37th ever start this week)

- With three top 10s this season, highlighted by his first career victory, Phillips sits No. 14 on the Points List, bidding for the first PGA TOUR card of his professional career

• Korn Ferry Tour rookie Jacob Solomon (T4/-4) carded a first-round 4-under 67 and sits inside the top 10 after 18 holes for the fifth time this season

- Solomon entered the week No. 68 on the Points List after logging five top-25 finishes in 23 starts, highlighted by a solo sixth at last month’s Magnit Championship, his lone top 10 of the season

• Chris Petefish (T4/-4) recorded a bogey-free 4-under 67 with birdies on two par 4s and two par 5s to claim his third top-five position after 18 holes this season (converted each of the last two instances into top-10 finishes)

- The Panama Championship – solo second after 18 holes (finished T8)

- NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank – T5 after 18 holes (finished T3)

• Jake Knapp (T4/-4) sits inside the top five after 18 holes for the fifth time this season

- Knapp entered the week No. 14 on the Points List, highlighted by eight top-10 finishes, the second most by any player this season

• Cooper Musselman (T7/-3), the last man in the field, recorded a 3-under 68 with six birdies; entered the week No. 122 on the points list after recording two top-25 finishes in 21 starts this season, highlighted by a T16 finish at last week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

• Pierceson Coody (T7/-3), one of four players this week bidding to become the 13th player in history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion, posted a 3-under 68 and sits inside the top 10 after the first round for the fourth time this season

• Three players carded bogey-free rounds Thursday: Bridgeman, Petefish and Christobal Del Solar (T12/-2)