Five players share the 54-hole lead heading into Sunday at Simmons Bank Open

Lovemark on how his sponsor exemption into the AdventHealth Championship changed the course of his season… “It's huge. I've been in a bunch of Mondays this year unsuccessfully like I have. The last 13 years of playing, I've gotten through one. And just to know that obviously I'm a very capable professional golfer and I can't get through those means a lot to the players that are getting through, the guys that are still playing those Mondays. It's a grind, man, it's hard. You've got to shoot so well. There's just so many great players out there that aren't on any tour. They get credit ‑‑ I don't think people realize how hard it is to get on a tour. Luckily, through my past champions, I was able to get a sponsor invite and make the cut and kind of shuffle in here and there; otherwise, I wouldn't be here. So grateful for AdventHealth, too.”