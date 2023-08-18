Jeff Overton holds 18-hole lead upon suspension of play at the Magnit Championship

Jeff Overton on what was going right for him in the first round… “It was awesome. Anytime you play and you make almost every putt you look at, it's going to be a good day. It was fun. Kept it in play really well. I didn't really know what to expect. I worked with my teacher, Craig Harmon, last week and changed my grip a little bit. I was like worried where the ball was going to go, but it was working great. I got back to kind of sling hooking it a little bit more and it was a lot of fun out there.”