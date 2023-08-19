Dickson, Solomon share 54-hole lead at the Magnit Championship
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Taylor Dickson makes 11 birdies against one bogey to set a new 18-hole tournament scoring record and Metedaconk National Golf Club course record with a career-low 11-under 61
Rookie Jacob Solomon cards the only bogey-free round of the day with a 4-under 66 to grab a share of the lead
Saturday marks the first 54-hole lead/co-lead of both Dickson and Solomon’s career
18-hole and 36-hole leader Jeff Overton sits four strokes back after 1-over 72 in the third round
Jared Wolfe carded an albatross at No.6 on the 542-yard par-5
No. 8 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, Patrick Welch holds his best 54-hole position in his 10th start on Tour
Final-round pairings will run from 6:45 a.m. through 12:59 p.m. local time off the first tee
Third-Round Lead Notes
5: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
· Ben Silverman - The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
· David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
· Paul Barjon – Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
· Pierceson Coody – Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper
· Trace Crowe - NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)
Taylor Dickson (T1/-14)
Rolled in a 15-foot birdie on his final hole of the day to reach 10-under par and grab a share of the lead; tallied eleven birdies against just one bogey in the third round
- Birdies came at six par 4s (Nos. 1, 2, 4, 10, 16, 18), three par 5s (No. 3, 6, 12, 14) and one par 3 (No. 7) with a bogey at the par-4 No. 17 (No. 17 ranked as the most difficult hole in the third round)
The 10-under 62 marks a new career-low round for Dickson while setting the 18-hole tournament scoring record at Metedaconk National Golf Club course record
10-under 62 marks the lowest round on Saturday by four strokes
Dickson is making his 19th start of the season this week; he has six top-25 finishes this year, with his highest finish being a T7 at the Veritex Bank Championship earlier this season
Dickson’s only other top-10 of the season came at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship
In his third season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dickson has made 59 career starts on the Tour and logged six top 10s, highlighted by matching solo third-place finishes at the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper and the 2021 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
A native of Gastonia, North Carolina, Dickson played collegiately at Winthrop University from 2011 to 2015
Jacob Solomon (T1/-14)
In his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, holds his first lead of any kind in his 21st start (previous best 54-hole position was T4/Visit Knoxville Open/finished T23)
Carded a bogey-free 4-under 68 Saturday with birdies at three par 4s (Nos. 9, 10, 13) and one par 5 (No. 12)
Carded the only bogey-free round on Saturday
In his 20 starts this season has made 12 cuts with four top-25 finishes, highlighted by T16 at the Club Car Championship at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Qualified for and made the cut at the 2023 U.S. Open/finished T60
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2023 season via T17 finish at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School (earning eight guaranteed starts)
Playing from Auburn, Alabama; played four seasons at Auburn University (2018-22) prior to turning professional in 2019
Played PGA TOUR Canada last season making six cuts in 10 starts including two top-10s and 5 top-25s
Quotables
Taylor Dickson on his record-breaking third round..." It's pretty crazy. Just drove it unbelievable. I don't know if I missed a fairway, I may have missed one. Hit the irons unreal. Didn't really leave myself too many long birdie putts. Just really just hit it solid all day long.”
Dickson on how this week has been for him… “I was feeling good. Best finish outside of [Veritex Bank Championship] last week, so the game's coming around. The putter finally came around today, which was nice. Just looking forward to tomorrow. I have an opportunity, which is all you want, like I said, and just looking forward to it.
Jacob Solomon on how his game felt this week.... " Yeah, the week's been awesome. I think it's an awesome golf course, probably one of the best we've played all year. Major shout-out to the staff here and taking care of us.
“I've played really solid all week. I think I've only made like two or three bogeys throughout the entire tournament so far. My scrambling's been really good. I've got a new putter in the bag this week that's been working well for me. Things are good and my attitude's been really good, I'm proud of my composure so far.”
Solomon on rookie season... "It's been a good year, I've learned a ton. I think that's the biggest thing for me is I've been learning something every week and taking it into the next, so that's been a huge positive for me.
“My play has been pretty solid. I'd like to get that win or, you know, even a first top-10 would be good. But yeah, I'm excited for tomorrow, I think it will be an awesome day.”
Notes
No. 8 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, Patrick Welch holds best 54-hole position in his 10th start on Tour (previous best 54-hole position: T16 at the Wichita Open/finished T12)
Welch is vying to become the third player from the 2023 PGA TOUR University class to win in their rookie season (Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T46/-2)/BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX and Ricky Castillo (T46/-2)/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open)
Castillo and Jared Wolfe (T54/-1) lead the field in birdies with 19 through 54 holes
Chan Kim (T3/-12) stands inside the top 10 after 54 holes for the second time this season (T2/BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX/finished T7
Making his 29th Korn Ferry Tour start, Mac Meissner (T3/-12) holds the best 54-hole position of his career (eclipsing T4 after 54 holes at the 2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship/finished T21)
Chris Naegel (Sixth/-11) sits inside the top ten after 54 holes for the second consecutive week (T6/finished T16)
Naegel’s 6-under 66 marks his second-lowest round of the reason behind 9-under 62 in the second round of last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship
Danny Walker (T33/-2) was the only player in the field on Saturday to card two eagles (par-5 No. 6 and par-5 No. 14)
Sunday’s round will be the final round of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season with playoffs beginning next week