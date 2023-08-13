John VanDerLaan earns outright 54-hole lead at Pinnacle Bank Championship

Max Greyserman on playing well and being in the final group Sunday… “Been playing pretty solid all year except for a couple lulls here and there. Saw my coach this past weekend after a missed cut, a couple things we wanted to key on. Just putting it well like I usually do and just got to give myself looks and it will be a good day tomorrow. I'm excited to play with John (VanDerLaan) and Jake (Bridgeman). I know those guys really well, two really good dudes, so it should be a fun day tomorrow.”