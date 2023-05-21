Wilson Furr takes two-stroke lead at AdventHealth Championship
6 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
After holding the outright 18-hole lead and a share of the 36-hole lead, Korn Ferry Tour rookie Wilson Furr cards a third-round 7-under 65 and enters the final round as the solo leader by two strokes
Grayson Murray sits solo second after posting an 8-under 64, including birdies on each of his final four holes
Bidding for his fifth top-10 finish of the year and first career Tour victory, Rico Hoey sits solo third after 54 holes
Rookie Isaiah Salinda cards his second consecutive bogey-free round and maintains his T4 position
Josh Teater records a hole-in-one en route to an 8-under 64 and matches Murray for the low rounds of the day
Third-Round Lead Notes
7: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win AdventHealth Championship
- Cameron Young (2021), Zecheng Dou (2017), Wesley Bryan (2016), Martin Pillar (2015), Zach Sucher (2014), James Nitties (2011) and Michael Sim (2009)
2: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- Ben Silverman – The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
- David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Wilson Furr (Leader / -10)
Clinched the first 54-hole lead of his career after carding a 7-under 65 to claim a two-stroke lead entering Sunday
- Also held the outright 18-hole lead and a share of the 36-hole lead alongside David Skinns; never held a lead of any kind on the Korn Ferry Tour in his 10 starts prior to this week
- The last player to win a Korn Ferry Tour event after holding the lead/co-lead after each round was David Kocher last season at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Recorded a bogey-free third-round 7-under 65 via five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 sixth
Set a new low 54-hole score of 199, topping his previous best of 201 which came three weeks ago at the HomeTown Lenders Championship
Set the AdventHealth Championship tournament course record in the first round with a 9-under 63, topping the record of 64 which was achieved by four players (John Augenstein R1/2023, Cameron Young R1/2021, Zach Wright R4/2021 and Will Cannon R4/2021); marked the second consecutive event where Furr set a new tournament course record after he shot a second-round 9-under 61 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship
Prior to this week, his best position after any round was T4 (Round 2/HomeTown Lenders Championship)
In 10 career starts on Tour (nine this year), he has one top-25 finish which came at the aforementioned HomeTown Lenders Championship where he placed T7
A 24-year-old native of Jackson, Mississippi who now resides in Birmingham, Alabama, Furr is in his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member
- Earned membership and eight guaranteed starts to begin this season by placing T39 at last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Played four seasons with the Crimson Tide (2017-21), earning 2021 All-Southeastern Conference First Team recognition and helping the team to a runner-up finish at the 2018 NCAA Championships
Decorated amateur career includes representing the United States at the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup, as well as competing in four U.S. Amateur Championships (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020), with his best showing coming in 2020 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, where he earned stroke play medalist honors off the strength of a competitive-course-record 9-under 62 on Bandon Trails; two-time winner of the Mississippi State Amatuer, including the 2015 title when he was 16 years old, making him the youngest winner in the 100-year history of the event
Quotables
Wilson Furr on his third-round 7-under 65… “Obviously all the parts of my game were really good, but I thought I just did a really good job of just staying in my own little deal. I just tried to stay in my own little world and just kept hitting good golf shots. I think I did a good job of that.”
Wilson Furr on past experiences that can help him prepare for the final round… “I've definitely got a lot of things that I could think of, but the one that comes to mind is probably the National Championship, just the crowds. I don't know, I just enjoy that kind of stuff, I like the energy. I'm fired up, so I don't think I need too much of a pep talk for tomorrow.”
Wilson Furr on the lively crowd at the AdventHealth Championship… “I love them. Hole 14, they were getting chirpy back there, which they should be. It's our job to make the putts. It was fun to make one there and go nuts for them. Yeah, I love having anybody come out and cheer for me, I think that's kind of the coolest part of professional golf.”
Notes
Grayson Murray (2nd / -15) and Josh Teater (T9 / -10) carded low rounds of the day with matching 8-under 64s
- Murray’s bogey-free third round started with three-consecutive birdies at Nos. 1-3, and he closed out the day with four straight birdies at Nos. 15-18; making his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, Saturday’s 64 marks his lowest round of the season; in the 2016 AdventHealth Championship, Murray sat T2 after three rounds (finished T2)
- Murray is the only player inside the top five on the leaderboard with a victory in his Korn Ferry Tour career (2016 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship)
- Teater recorded a hole-in-one at the 197-yard par-3 12th with a 6-iron; he added eight birdies (five par 4s, two par 5s and one par 3) against two bogeys; marks his lowest round in a Korn Ferry Tour start since a second-round 64 at the 2022 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Rico Hoey (3rd / -14) rolled in seven birdies against two bogeys and finished the third round with a 5-under 67; making his 82nd career start on Tour, this marks his sixth time inside the top 10 after 54 holes and his best position since sitting T3 after the third round of the 2023 Astara Chile Classic
- Leads all players in the field with 18 birdies this week
- Entered the week No. 13 on the Points List with four top-10s this year, highlighted by back-to-back T3s last month at the Astara Chile Classic and Veritex Bank Championship
Alejandro Tosti (T4 / -13) carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 with birdies at three par 4s (Nos. 7, 10, 17) and two par 5s (Nos. 1, 13); entered this week with four consecutive top-25 finishes in Korn Ferry Tour starts
- Tosti also has three PGA TOUR starts in the 2022-23 season, making the cut in all three events with his best finish being a T10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta
Rookie Isaiah Salinda (T4 / -13) tallied his second consecutive bogey-free round with a 5-under 67 via three birdies (Nos. 7, 10, 18) and an eagle at the par-4 17th
- Making his ninth career Korn Ferry Tour start (seventh this season), Salinda has one top-25 finish, a T13 at the 2023 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard; started the season with conditional status after placing T59 at Final Stage of last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Skinns (T9 / -10) entered the day with a share of the 36-hole lead alongside Furr before carding a third-round even-par 72
Taylor Dickson (T18 / -8) entered the day T47 and climbed inside the top 20 on the leaderboard by carding a bogey-free 6-under 66 Saturday
Points List leader Ben Kohles (T25 / -7) sat T4 after 36 holes but dropped to T25 after a third-round even-par 72