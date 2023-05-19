Wilson Furr leads by one at AdventHealth Championship

John Augenstein on controlling his emotions when playing well… “Today I did a good job. I'm not going to be perfect every time, but I think what I've realized is anytime I let an emotion or something slip in, it doesn't work, it doesn't do anything for me. I kind of just have a feeling of like to heck with it, let's play and let's keep looking at what we're doing next. Thinking about a shot or worrying about some tee shot or a putt or something like that, that's not going to help. Might as well try to kind of say the heck with it and play.”