Wilson Furr, David Skinns share lead at AdventHealth Championship

David Skinns on his mentality playing in bad conditions… “I had a coach in college who kind of took those situations where maybe some guys don't want to be there, so you've got to take that to your advantage and make it like you really want to be there. I want to play in this. If someone else doesn't want to play in it, I'm already one up. Yeah, it was what it was. We had to play in it, it wasn't going to stop. Just kind of tried to embrace it and almost have fun with it, but it's kind of hard to have fun when you're carrying an umbrella trying to keep everything dry. But yeah, we did a decent job.”