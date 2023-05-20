Wilson Furr, David Skinns share lead at AdventHealth Championship
7 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Entering the day as the 18-hole solo leader, rookie Wilson Furr earns the first 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career
Three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Skinns cards a second-round 4-under 68 to claim a share of the lead
In his ninth ever Korn Ferry Tour start, Isaiah Salinda records the low round of the day, a bogey-free 7-under 65
Rico Hoey records a second-round bogey-free 6-under 66 and sits in solo third after 36 holes
Ben Kohles, No. 1 on the Points List, sits inside the top 10 after two rounds for the fifth time this season
First-Round Lead Notes
7: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win AdventHealth Championship
- Trevor Cone (2022), Cameron Young (2021), Sepp Strake (2018), Martin Pillar (2015), Zach Sucher (2014), James Nitties (2011) and Michael Sim (2009)
1: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club (T1)
Wilson Furr (Co-leader / -10)
Held the outright 18-hole lead and followed it with a 1-under 71 Friday to maintain a share of the lead
Tallied three birdies (Nos. 1, 10, 13) against two bogeys (Nos. 14-15) in the second round
Marks the first 36-hole lead/co-lead of his young Korn Ferry Tour career (making his 11th Tour start)
Leads all players in the field this week with 12 birdies through two rounds
Set the tournament course record in the first round with a 9-under 63, topping the record of 64 which was achieved by four players (John Augenstein R1/2023, Cameron Young R1/2021, Zach Wright R4/2021 and Will Cannon R4/2021); marked the second consecutive event where Furr set a new tournament course record after he shot a second-round 9-under 61 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship three weeks ago
Prior to this week, his best position after any round was T4 (Round 2/HomeTown Lenders Championship)
Furr had 10 career starts on Tour (nine this year) entering this week and one top-25 finish which came at the aforementioned HomeTown Lenders Championship where he placed T7
A 24-year-old native of Jackson, Mississippi who now resides in Birmingham, Alabama, Furr is in his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member
Earned membership and eight guaranteed starts to begin this season by placing T39 at last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Turned professional in 2021 after four seasons at the University of Alabama (2017-21) where he earned 2021 All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors
David Skinns (Co-leader / -10)
Followed up his first-round 6-under 66 with a second-round bogey-free 4-under 68
Rolled in four birdies Friday, coming at the par 5s first and sixth, par-4 second and par-3 14th
Marks the fourth 36-hole lead/co-lead of Korn Ferry Tour career and second this season
Sat T1 after the second round of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in March; went on to claim the solo 54-hole lead and then earned his fourth victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, edging out Shad Tuten and Tom Whitney by one stroke
Bidding to join Ben Kohles as the only players with two wins this season on the Korn Ferry Tour
Making 141st career start on the Korn Ferry Tour and seventh start at the AdventHealth Championship with his best finish in this event being a T10 in 2019, the first year that Blue Hills Country Club hosted the tournament
Entered the week No. 3 on the Points List with three top-10s this season, including a T3 in his most recent start at the HomeTown Lenders Championship
Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour for four seasons from 2017-21, recording nine top-10s and two wins, both of which came at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (2018, 2021)
Won the 2020-21 regular season finale and finished 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn first his PGA TOUR card
Made 23 starts on the PGA TOUR last season, but ultimately returned to the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing 178th on the final FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Quotables
Wilson Furr on frustrations that come with the rain… “Just the cluster of everything. Like you're having to put your glove on the umbrella, then you've got to put the umbrella away. Then I switched the jacket on, switched the jacket off. Just the cluster of it all. And the fact that it's freezing and raining doesn't help either. Yeah, I'd say that's the worst part. And you have 200 yards into holes that I had 120 yards into yesterday, so that sucks, too. Other than that, it's spectacular.”
Wilson Furr on how he adjusts his play rainy conditions… “My metaphor is – I watch a decent bit of F1, the racing. When it starts raining there, they put on the rain tires because they have to ride differently. So it's like you have to kind of keep the ball down, you can't be slinging drivers, it will slip off the face. A lot of 3-woods and just a lot of just peppering the center of the green if you can and hope your lag putting's on for the day. So I just spent some time on the speed before the round because I knew it was going to be a tough one.”
David Skinns on his mentality playing in bad conditions… “I had a coach in college who kind of took those situations where maybe some guys don't want to be there, so you've got to take that to your advantage and make it like you really want to be there. I want to play in this. If someone else doesn't want to play in it, I'm already one up. Yeah, it was what it was. We had to play in it, it wasn't going to stop. Just kind of tried to embrace it and almost have fun with it, but it's kind of hard to have fun when you're carrying an umbrella trying to keep everything dry. But yeah, we did a decent job.”
David Skinns on his calm composure during competition… “It's taken me, I don't know how many years I've been a pro, but it's taken me almost up to now to learn that. It didn't come easy to me. Sometimes I did get overwhelmed and flustered, but I've done a much better job of keeping it under control and maintaining more of a level and a sense of optimism more than I used to. Yeah, it's something I've had to work really hard on.”
Notes
Rico Hoey (3rd / -9) carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 Friday, via birdies at Nos. 1, 7, 9, 10, 12 and 13
Marks his best ever 36-hole position on the Korn Ferry Tour, topping the previous best of T4, most recently done at the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (finished that event T9)
University of Southern California alum making his 82nd career start on the Korn Ferry Tour; entered the week No. 13 on the Points List with four top-10s this year, highlighted by back-to-back T3s last month at the Astara Chile Classic and Veritex Bank Championship
Rookie Isaiah Salinda (T4 / -8) carded the low round of the day, a bogey-free 7-under 64 via five birdies and an eagle at the par-5 13th; marks his first time inside the top 10 after 36 holes on Tour, and the second time inside the top 10 after any round (T4 after first round of LECOM Suncoast Classic)
Making his ninth career Korn Ferry Tour start (seventh this season), Salinda has one top-25 finish, a T13 at the 2023 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard; started the season with conditional status after placing T59 at Final Stage of last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Alejandro Tosti (T4 / -8) opened the second-round with an eagle at the par-5 first and added five birdies against one bogey to finish with a second-round 6-under 66; Tosti entered this week with four consecutive top-25 finishes in Korn Ferry Tour starts
Martin Flores (T4 / -8) has tallied 10 birdies against two bogeys and sits inside the top five after 36 holes for the 11th time of his Korn Ferry Tour career (124th start this week) and first time since the 2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Rookie Mason Andersen (T4 / -8), making his 10th start on the Korn Ferry Tour, is inside the top 10 after two rounds for the fourth time this season; held the solo 36-hole lead last month at the Astara Chile Classic before finishing T7, his best finish of the year
Christopher Petefish (T15 / -6) and sponsor exemption Joseph Winslow (T15 / -6) are the only players to remain bogey free through two rounds
2013 AdventHealth Championship winner Jamie Lovemark (T47 / -2) made the cut on the number, while 2019 champion Michael Gellerman (+3) missed the cut after finishing 3-over par through two rounds
Sponsor exemptions and Overland Park, Kansas residents Davis Cooper (E) and Charlie Hillier (+1) missed the cut