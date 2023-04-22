Kevin Dougherty takes 36-hole lead, Mac Meissner cards 59 at LECOM Suncoast Classic

Mac Meissner on 12-under 59… “Based on how yesterday went, I didn’t expect today to go as it did. Didn’t hit it great, did not putt very well. I was hoping I could just sneak in the cut and ended up shooting 59. Definitely a little bit shocked. That’s my first one ever, and to do it in competition it pretty insane. I didn’t know I was there until I birdied No. 8. I thought it was a par 72. No. 9 was downwind; we were like, ‘Might as well go for a 59.’ We were in between clubs in the fairway and my caddie looked at me and goes, “Are we trying to shoot 59, or are we trying to shoot 60?” I pulled less club and went right at it and ended up hitting it (to) like 15 feet and making it.”