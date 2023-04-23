Scott Gutschewski wins in playoff at LECOM Suncoast Classic

“I’m still able to flex my dad powers at times,” said Gutschewski, who frequently plays against his daughter and three sons. The oldest, Luke, is a sophomore on the Iowa State University men’s golf team, while the middle son, Trevor, routinely hits it past his father and won the 2022 Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship. “Trevor told his buddies when I was playing with him, ‘He’ll just kind of hang around and he’ll see where you’re at with a few holes to go and then he’ll start making putts.’ That defeinitely popped into my mind today.”