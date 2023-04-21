Players to break 60 on Korn Ferry Tour
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
A capsule look at all sub-60 scores shot on the Korn Ferry Tour ...
• Stephan Jaeger (58) (29-29), TPC Stonebrae (par 70), Hayward, California, first round, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae (12-under), 12 birdies. Began on back nine, was 1-under after three holes but reeled off birdies on 10 of his next 12 holes. After pars on his 16th and 17th holes of the day, Jaeger nailed a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-5 ninth for a first-round, 12-under 58 to break the Korn Ferry Tour record. Went on to win tournament at 30 under par.
• Mac Meissner (29-30), Lakewood National GC - Commander (par 71), second round, 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic (12-under), 1 eagle, 10 birdies. Began on back nine, made five birdies and six pars across his first 11 holes before finishing with a flourish. Carded four consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-6 at Lakewood National in west Florida, then followed a par at 7 with a birdie at 8 and an eagle on the par-5 ninth to secure a place in Korn Ferry Tour history. The Southern Methodist alum began the day in a share of 108th place and flew near the top of the leaderboard with his emphatic performance.
• Sam Saunders (28-31), Atlantic Beach CC (par 71), first round, 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Championship (12-under), 13 birdies, one bogey. Began on back nine, made birdie on four of his first five holes, as well as his final six holes (Nos. 4-9). Atlantic Beach CC member was emboldened by a vocal home contingent, especially when he sunk a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot the first sub-60 score in Korn Ferry Tour Finals history.
• Notah Begay III (27-32), The Dominion Club (par 72), Richmond, Virginia, second round, 1998 Dominion Open (13-under), 2 eagles, 9 birdies. Began on back nine, was 12-under on final 13 holes. Made the turn and eagled the par-4 first and then had hole-in-one two holes later. Closed with consecutive birdies to break 60. Finished T6.
• Doug Dunakey (27-32), Heatherwoode GC (par 70), Springboro, Ohio, second round, 1998 Miami Valley Open (11-under), 1 eagle, 1 bogey and 10 birdies. Began on front nine and was 10-under through 11 holes. Three-putted final hole from 25 feet for bogey. Finished T2.
• Jason Gore (28-31), Champions Run (par 71), Omaha, Nebraska, second round, 2005 Cox Classic (12-under). Began on the back nine and was 4-under after a bogey on No. 1. Closed with four birdies and two eagles, the final one coming on the 315-yard, par-4 ninth hole. Drove the green and made a 20-foot eagle putt for his 59. Won the tournament in a playoff.
• Will Wilcox, (30-29), Willow Creek CC (par 71), Sandy, Utah, fourth round, 2013 Utah Championship (12-under), 1 eagle, 10 birdies. Began on the back nine, with five birdies and one eagle on par-5 17th. Birdied his final two holes (Nos 8-9), making a 6-foot birdie putt to secure his 59 for a 21-under-par 263 total. Finished T3, one shot out of the playoff.
• Russell Knox (29-30), Hillcrest CC (par 71), Boise, Idaho, second round, 2013 Albertsons Boise Open (12-under), 2 eagles, 8 birdies. Began on the back nine and played his last 13 holes in 11-under. Needed to two-putt from 70 feet on his final hole. His putt for 59 was a 7-footer. Finished T12.