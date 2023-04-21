Players to break 60 on Korn Ferry Tour

• Mac Meissner (29-30), Lakewood National GC - Commander (par 71), second round, 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic (12-under), 1 eagle, 10 birdies. Began on back nine, made five birdies and six pars across his first 11 holes before finishing with a flourish. Carded four consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-6 at Lakewood National in west Florida, then followed a par at 7 with a birdie at 8 and an eagle on the par-5 ninth to secure a place in Korn Ferry Tour history. The Southern Methodist alum began the day in a share of 108th place and flew near the top of the leaderboard with his emphatic performance.