Ben Kohles holds off newcomer Dimi Papadatos, earns first win since 2012 at Astara Chile Classic

SANTIAGO, Chile – Shortly after turning professional out of the University of Virginia in the summer of 2012, Ben Kohles won his first two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. To this day, Kohles is the only player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win each of his first two starts. There were 10 years, 7 months, and 28 days between Kohles’ historic victories and Sunday’s final round at the Astara Chile Classic, where he defeated Dimi Papadatos, an Australian bidding to win his Korn Ferry Tour debut, with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.