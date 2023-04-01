Mason Andersen holds solo 36-hole lead following a career-low round at the Astara Chile Classic

Mason Andersen on the start to his professional career… “I’m pretty happy about it. I mean, it is -- it's not quite like -- the Korn Ferry Tour is not where you want to be, you want to be on the PGA TOUR, but the Korn Ferry Tour is a great tour and it's a tour you've got to go through. Yeah, I'm really happy to be where I'm at and really happy with the way that I'm playing right now.”