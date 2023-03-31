Max Greyserman snags solo 18-hole lead at the Astara Chile Classic

Max Greyserman on returning to competition after dealing with a wrist injury… “I came off wrist surgery last April. I tried to come back at the end of last season, which I definitely shouldn't have done, but it happens. I got bored. Offseason, didn't play much golf, was still bothering me a little bit. Got married in the offseason, went on a lot of trips, just didn't really do too much golf. I feel like just probably having a good attitude and working on the right things, kind of being a little more efficient in practice, just not really putting too much pressure on myself I guess. I think I got enough points to get over the medical, but now I've got full status. Just keep playing golf, keep doing the right things, try not to think about the end of the year or anything like that.”